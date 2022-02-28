10 Indian students from Ukraine return to Pune Sunday evening

PUNE Finally, a group of 10 students stuck in the Ukraine war crisis returned to Pune from Delhi after being evacuated from Romania and brought back to India by a special Air India (AI) flight on February 26. These students hail from different parts of Maharashtra and flew from Delhi to Pune, reaching Pune at around 7pm on Sunday.

One of them, Roshan Gunjal, 20, recalled his last two days starting with the evacuation from the medical university and finally reaching Pune. “We are fortunate enough to come back safely to our country as the third batch of students there are now facing a lot of problems. Ukraine soldiers are beating the students; there is not enough food and continuous fear among the students there,” he said.

Roshan is in his second-year MBBS at the Bukovinian State Medical University in Ukraine which is one of the largest higher educational universities in Chernivtsi city.

“We were first brought to the Romania border in luxury buses organised by our university and there, our immigration process was carried out. Thereafter, we were taken to Romania international airport from where we boarded an AI flight. Thus our batch of 240 students (second batch) was brought back to New Delhi. Our second batch flight landed at Delhi at 3am on Sunday, February 27. We were then taken to the Maharashtra Sadan in Delhi. We were around 25 students from Maharashtra, some of whom went to Mumbai while we 10 came to Pune,” said Roshan.

Another student, Anup Devtale, who is studying in the same university who also returned to Maharashtra recently, said, “The situation is worse out there in Ukraine. While we were stuck there, we were under continuous fear. Now our students at the Romanian border are being manhandled by the Ukrainian army and being forced to return to their hostels. There are more than 3,000 students at the Romanian border and there is no food for them,” said Devtale.

Ever since war broke out between Russia and Ukraine, there has been panic amongst Indian students stuck in Ukraine. Two batches of Indian students – each batch comprising 240 students – have returned to India in two different AI flights since yesterday. From these batches, 10 students flew from Delhi to Pune Sunday evening.