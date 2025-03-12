100 ambulances bought for 35 crore gathering dust for over three months

In what reflects poorly on the management of public health infrastructure, as many as 100 ambulances purchased for around ₹35 crore during the tenure of former health minister Tanaji Sawant have been lying unused for over three months near Dr Naidu Hospital in Pune. The ambulances – which began arriving since January 2025 for the purpose of distribution among municipal- corporations and councils across Maharashtra – have been gathering dust with many of them now sporting deflated tyres and dead batteries among others. All the ambulances are air-conditioned, and each has cost approximately ₹ 36 lakh. (HT PHOTO)

All the ambulances are air-conditioned, and each has cost approximately ₹36 lakh. The purchase was approved in phases—25 ambulances arrived in the first phase in January this year; another 25 arrived in the second phase; whereas the remaining 50 arrived in February. Despite the passage of time, not a single ambulance has been allocated to any department or municipality leaving the intended purpose unfulfilled. What’s more, many of these ambulances now have punctured tyres and some are on the verge of becoming non-functional.

To the extent that the matter has now sparked debate around why these ambulances were procured in the first place. All eyes are now on health minister Prakash Abitkar as citizens await a decision on the future of these ambulances. Sunil Jangale, a health activist, said, “The money spent on these ambulances is public money so what is the use if they are lying idle for months. Our demand is that these ambulances be immediately distributed across the state.”