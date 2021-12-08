100% vaxxed with first jab in Pune

PUNE Almost 11 months after the city saw its first vaccine shot being administered, the district’s entire eligible population, as per an estimation based on the 2019 voters’ list, has received a first shot of the vaccine under its Covid-19 inoculation drive.

As per the population estimation for 2021, Pune district has a population of at least 11.35 million, of which 8.34 million are eligible to get the vaccine shot as they are above the age of 18.

Of the 8.34 million, 3.36 million have got their first shot of the vaccine as of December 8, which exceeds the 100% mark, according to the Central government’s CoWin dashboard.

Officials said this may include people from neighbouring districts who took the vaccine in Pune during the initial period, when registrations were mostly online and doses were in short supply.

They may have replaced numbers for those from the hilly areas of Pune district who have not yet received their first shot.

With this, Pune district becomes the second in the state after Mumbai to ensure 100% vaccination of all eligible beneficiaries with at least one shot of the vaccine. Mumbai achieved the feat on November 13 when the eligible adult population of 9,236,546 got their first shot.

Pune, however, also has the highest number of beneficiaries due for their second shot of the vaccine. Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) chief health officer Dr Suryakant Devkar said, “Pune city has vaccinated more than 100% of its estimated eligible population almost 20 days ago, but we kept all our Covid19 vaccination centres running in full swing as we kept getting beneficiaries coming in who may be coming in from rural areas or from the neighbouring districts as well.”

Although the records may state that everyone in Pune district is vaccinated for first dose does not necessarily mean every eligible adult has been inoculated as some voters registered in Pune may have returned to their native places during restrictions. At the same time, those not registered in Pune but living here may also have got their jab.

A senior officer at the Zilla Parishad pointed out that the target for vaccination in Mumbai was 9,200,000, 400,000 less than the number of voters. Mumbai has vaccinated 9,600,000 persons, roughly equal to the number of voters in 2019. On the other hand, Pune district had 7,600,086 lakh voters in 2019 and a target of 8,300,000. “We have vaccinated 600,000 people more than the number of voters in 2019. Nearly 500,000 people are those who live in Mumbai, but are registered as voters in Pune’s villages, especially in hilly regions such as in Maval and Khed, as per reverse migration data during lockdown. Now the challenge for us is to find those beneficiaries,” said the officer, requesting anonymity.

While Pune is a major vaccine manufacturing centre considering that Serum Institute of India (SII) is producing Covishield doses here, the district also has the highest number of people who refuse to take the second dose. As of December 4, Pune district has over 1.22 million people who took the first dose almost 84 days ago but have not turned up at the vaccination centres to be fully vaccinated.

District collector Rajesh Deshmukh did hint at stern steps like a mandatory double vaccination certificate to avail some facilities to ensure that people take both the shots which is essential.

“There is no question of vaccine shortage as of now. But people are still not turning up in large numbers at the vaccination centres to take their second dose. The state government has suggested that we start call centre services and call up all those people who are registered when they took their first dose and follow up on them for the second dose. There could be issues with data updation as well. However we have also launched a door to door vaccination scheme to provide easier access to vaccination,” said Deshmukh.

