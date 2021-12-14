10,000 depositors of Shivajirao Bhosale bank get refund of 160 cr

Pune: The aggrieved depositors of Shivajirao Bhosale Co-operative Bank Ltd received major relief as the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) credited ₹160 crore benefitting 10,000 investors with their long pending refund since the irregularities hit the bank and its licence was cancelled by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Of the 17,000 depositors, 10,000 of them have received their refunds aggregating to ₹160 crore in the account of Bank of Baroda. Similarly, the chances of refund of deposits up to ₹5 lakh of a total of 502,000 depositors of Rupee Co-operative Bank have also brightened up in the wake of refunds being received by Shivajirao Bhosale co-op bank.

Shivajirao Bhosale co-op bank administrator Dr Rajaram Dhondkar said, “Currently, we have refunded ₹160 crores to 10,000 of total 17,000 depositors and the remainder will be refunded shortly. Those who had still not submitted their KYC details must complete the procedure at the earliest for early release of funds.”

The RBI had cancelled the licence issued to Shivajirao bank under Section 22 of Banking Regulation Act, 1949 as applicable to cooperative societies read with Section 56 of Act ibid, vide ED’s speaking order dated May 28, 2021.

Accordingly, registration of the bank as an insured bank stood cancelled by the corporation, as at the close of business on May 31, 2021. The deposit insurance was covered up to close of business on May 31, 2021. The registrar of Co-operative Societies appointed Dr Dhondkar as the liquidator of ‘Shivajirao Bhosale Sahakari Bank Ltd, Pune, Maharashtra’, vide order dated July 1, 2021.

With the cancellation of licence and commencement of liquidation proceedings, the process of paying the depositors of Shivajirao Bhosale Sahakari Bank Ltd., Pune, Maharashtra as per the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) Act, 1961 was set in motion. The RBI stated that according to the data submitted by the bank, more than 98% of the depositors will receive full amounts of their deposits from DICGC. On liquidation, every depositor would be entitled to receive deposit insurance claim amount of deposits up to a monetary ceiling of ₹5,00,000 from the DICGC subject to the provisions of the DICGC Act, 1961.

Administrator of Rupee Co-op Bank CA Sudhir Pandit claimed that all depositors of Rupee Bank will get a refund of deposits up to ₹5 lakh.

“The total number of depositors is around 502,000. Of it, 99 per cent, 496,500 (approx) will get a refund of their entire deposits under any circumstances and for deposits having deposits above ₹5 lakh, which are around 4,600, will get refund up to ₹one lakh each. The supporting work of data processing is in process. The amount of deposits of the high value depositors is ₹560 cr (approx). Of it, they will get a total refund of ₹200 cr. However, in case the bank is liquidated they will lose this ₹360 crore. But we are making all efforts for the resolution of the bank by way of merger, conversion into a small finance bank or revival of the bank so that liquidation does not take place. We are hopeful for the positive outcome for this century old cooperative bank, established by the followers of Lokmanya Tilak as a drive for the Swadeshi movement and which once upon a time was one of the leading cooperative banks in the country. The bank has been continuously earning operating profit and has made excellent recovery for last five years in a row. Barring accumulated losses and negative net worth there are now regulatory issues,” he said.