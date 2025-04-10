100-day plan meeting held in Khed

Pimpri- Chinchwad police conducted a meeting with industrial representatives to bolster industrial development and ensure the security of industrial areas as a part of the 100-day plan initiative of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The meeting was held at Khulumbre in Khed on Tuesday. Police commissioner Vinay Kumar Choubey emphasized the importance of open communication between industrialists and law enforcement. (HT PHOTO)

Police officials, representatives from various industries, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) officials, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials, and representatives of the Mathadi board were present.

Police commissioner Vinay Kumar Choubey emphasized the importance of open communication between industrialists and law enforcement. He encouraged company representatives to report any instances of harassment or extortion without hesitation, assuring swift and strict action against perpetrators.

Choubey highlighted the establishment of the industrial grievance redressal cell, a dedicated unit under the anti-extortion squad, designed to expedite the resolution of industrial grievances. Companies can reach the police by dialling 112. “Within the next 5-6 minutes a police response will be there,” he said.

The discussions also covered the necessity for comprehensive background verification of employees, the implementation of high-definition CCTV cameras to deter criminal activities, and the importance of transparent processes when awarding contracts and hiring security personnel. Additionally, the police urged companies to provide adequate parking facilities within their premises to alleviate traffic congestion caused by vehicles parked on public roads.