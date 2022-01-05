10.80% of total Covid cases in Pune are of those below 20 years

Of the 57,000 Covid-19 cases reported between December 25 and January 4, 10.80% of the total cases are of those below the age of 20 years, as per the Maharashtra Education and Drugs Department (MEDD),

A major chunk of the cases, 42.73%, continue to be reported in the age 21-4-year age group.

HT had reported on June 2, 2021, that between January 1 and May 29, 2021, the state saw 0.1 million cases within the 0-10-year age group, including 18,000 cases among those aged four and below. However, this rise in the number of cases among children is in proportion with the overall rise in the number of cases in the state. During both waves, the age group of 31-40 years was the most affected.

During the second wave of the infection which ranged in Pune between January to May last year and peaked in April, the state close to 100,000 new cases among those aged less than 10 years and of these 118,000 were reported among those aged less than four years.

As per data with the Pune district administration, the 113 Omicron cases reported in the district are driving up the numbers to rise by about 29% between the third and fourth week of December.

The number of reported Omicron cases are distributed among all age groups.

Of the 113 Omicron cases reported in the district, 20 are from those aged below 15 years, 25 are among those aged 18 to 30; 23 among the 30-40-year age group; 21 in the 40-50-year age group and 24 in the 50-plus age group.

Dr Ashish Bharti, PMC’s chief health officer said, “We are reporting cases in the younger population more in this wave, i.e those aged 18 to 40 years. It would be too soon to say that more children are affected by this wave. However, they could be more vulnerable as the age group below 15-18 years is just getting vaccinated and those below 15 years of age are yet to get vaccinated. Omicron is spreading faster and children could be vulnerable which is the reason why schools were shut down in the first place.”

