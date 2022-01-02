10K doses to be administered in Pune on Monday, day 1 of vaccinations for 15-18 age group

PUNE At least 10,000 doses are likely to be administered on the first day of vaccination for minors aged below 18 years, but above 15 years, at 40 vaccination centres earmarked by the PMC.

However, even as minors prepare to take the vaccine, adults are still reluctant to come forward, says the data.

Pune has the highest number of beneficiaries in the state who are yet to take their second dose.

Starting from Monday, January 3, Pune will start vaccination of those aged 15-18 years across the state, with 250 doses reserved at each centre.

The vaccination process will start at around 10 am. To avoid crowding at centres, the civic body has allowed 50% of doses to be reserved through the CoWin app and 50% through walk-in registration.

Dr Suryakant Deokar, PMC immunisation officer said, “We have arranged for crowd management, howeverm we do request minors and parents not to crowd vaccination centres. We have dedicated 40 centres each of which will have 250 dose. Half of which are reserved for online beneficiaries and half for walk-in beneficiaries.”

However, among adults, the response for vaccination is still lagging despite a rise in cases. In the past two weeks, there has been a spurt in the number of cases by almost three-fold, however Pune still has over 1.16 million people waiting to take their second dose of Covishield, which is the highest of any district in the state.

In terms of Covaxin as well, Pune has 71,000 people waiting to take the second dose. Pune has reported 104% vaccination with regards to the first dose and 73% of the beneficiaries aged above 18 years of age have taken the second dose.

In the past few days as there has been a rise in the number of new cases, the demand for vaccinations has also risen.