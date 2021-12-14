1,147 new Covid cases reported in two weeks, only 2 needed ventilators: PMC health dept

PUNE Out of the 1,147 new Covid-19 patients reported from the city in the past two weeks, between November 25 and December 8, only two patients needed ventilators, eight needed intensive care unit (ICU) beds and 12 needed oxygen beds, as per the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department data.

In addition, to the drop in cases, hospitalisation rates have gone down drastically. Of the 15 wards in Pune city, Aundh-Baner has reported the highest number of new cases, 194 and the least were reported from Bhawani peth, about 13 new cases in two weeks.

With the new variant, Omicron, the threat looming around the PMC has increased the number of tests, however, the number of new cases is not rising significantly. In the week between November 25 and December 1 the city reported 595 new Covid-19 cases, out of which the highest was reported from Aundh-Baner ward while in the following week as well, the ward reported the highest number of cases, 552 new Covid-19 cases. In the same week, the positivity rate of the city remained about 1.99% and then dropped down to 1.42%.

The mortality rate has also gone down as in the week between December 3 and December 9, the city reported only three deaths due to the infections as against 535 positives and 608 discharges which meant that the case fatality rate for the city stood at 0.56%.

Dr Ashish Bharti, chief health officer, PMC, said, “We had conducted 29,851 samples tests in the week between 25 November and 1 December out of which we reported 595 new Covid-19 cases which means that positivity rate for the city stood at 1.99%.”

“In the following week we further increased the number of tests as per the state government guidelines given the Omicron threat and we conducted over 38,904 tests in which 552 new Covid-19 cases were reported and the positivity rate further fell to 1.42%,” he said.

“This indicates that the number of Covid-19 cases in the city has not risen even after Diwali which was being anticipated earlier which is a positive sign however, we are testing as per state government guidelines until the threat is real,” he said.