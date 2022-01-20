Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / 118 watches stolen from shop in Dhanori
pune news

118 watches stolen from shop in Dhanori

The theft happened between 10:30 pm on Sunday and 10:30 am on Monday when the owner opened the shop in Dhanori
The man broke open the grill on the internal room of the shop and entered from there. Before fleeing, the accused also damaged the CCTV inside the shop and stole the Digital Video Recorder (DVR) as well. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Jan 20, 2022 07:10 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE At least 118 watches of various brands were stolen from a watch and optician shop in Dhanori, according to police.

The theft happened between 10:30 pm on Sunday and 10:30 am on Monday when the owner opened the shop, Rajeshree Watch and Opticians for business.

“So far, as per the recorded first information report (FIR), the total cost of the watches is 2,76,000. We do not have suspects but the investigation is underway and we will catch the culprits soon,” said assistant police inspector Sachin Nikam of Vishrantwadi police station.

The man broke open the grill on the internal room of the shop and entered from there. Before fleeing, the accused also damaged the CCTV inside the shop and stole the Digital Video Recorder (DVR) as well.

A case under Sections 457, 380, and 427 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Vishrantwadi police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live Updates
Covid
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP