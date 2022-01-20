118 watches stolen from shop in Dhanori

PUNE At least 118 watches of various brands were stolen from a watch and optician shop in Dhanori, according to police.

The theft happened between 10:30 pm on Sunday and 10:30 am on Monday when the owner opened the shop, Rajeshree Watch and Opticians for business.

“So far, as per the recorded first information report (FIR), the total cost of the watches is ₹2,76,000. We do not have suspects but the investigation is underway and we will catch the culprits soon,” said assistant police inspector Sachin Nikam of Vishrantwadi police station.

The man broke open the grill on the internal room of the shop and entered from there. Before fleeing, the accused also damaged the CCTV inside the shop and stole the Digital Video Recorder (DVR) as well.

A case under Sections 457, 380, and 427 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Vishrantwadi police station.