123 new PMPML buses withdrawn from service

The 123 new CNG buses that were inducted into the fleet of Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) about a month ago have been withdrawn from service due to mechanical defects. All the buses have been sent back to the respective company, and the PMPML administration has decided to reintroduce them on routes only after the technical issues are resolved. As part of this initiative, 123 CNG buses with advanced technology and passenger-friendly features were acquired. (HT)

As per the information given by the transport body, it had started phasing out old buses and procuring new, modern buses. As part of this initiative, 123 CNG buses with advanced technology and passenger-friendly features were acquired. However, while operating on various routes, these buses were frequently breaking down, causing inconvenience to commuters. Complaints were also received regarding limited seating capacity. Hence, the administration has temporarily withdrawn these 123 buses from operation.

These buses were operating from depots like Hadapsar, Narveer Tanaji Wadi, and Shewalwadi. However, for the past 4 days, they have been removed from service. Discussions have been held with the technical management department of the concerned company, and instructions have been given to identify the issues and implement corrective measures, according to the administration.

The PMPML administration had also introduced “Midi” buses after studying the narrow roads and congested areas of the old city area. These Midi buses were also procured from the same company and are reportedly experiencing frequent breakdowns, as informed by the PMPML administration.

“Although eco-friendly buses were introduced, the increasing number of breakdowns has led to meetings with the company’s technical management team. However, since the issues persist, the service has been affected, causing inconvenience to passengers. As a result, 123 buses have been withdrawn from service. A further decision will be made after repairs,” said Deepa Mudhol Munde, PMPML chairman and managing director (CMD).