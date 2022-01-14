129 species of birds recorded during research at Mahatma tekdi in Kothrud

A research by avid bird enthusiasts, at the Mahatma tekdi, Kothrud, recorded 129 species of birds in seven years.

These birds include black redstart, grey necked bunting, black-headed cuckoo shrike, red-necked, Eurasia collared dove falcon, short-toed snake eagle, Bonelli’s eagle, steppe eagle among others.

The research was undertaken by three students from the city, Arnav Gandhe, BE Computer, Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), FY MSc Biodiversity, Garware College; Adwait Dindore, FYBA photography, MIT WPU and Atharva Bapat, SY MSc Biotechnology, MIT WPU.

The research was published in Journal Newsletter for Birdwatchers in January 2022. “The study began in 2014 and continued till April 2021,” said Gandhe.

“Mahatma Tekdi is an isolated hill in Kothrud, being a lesser-known hill in terms of biodiversity, it has a rich habitat with beautiful grasslands, scrubs vegetation, woodlands and water bodies,” he said.

“We chose Mahatma tekdi, also known as Kothrud hill or Warje hill because it is rich in biodiversity and few people know about it. Thus, revealing its biological importance as a fine urban forest was necessary,” he added.

Most of the initial fieldwork was carried out by the students between 6 am to 8 am, six to seven days a week for two hours.

The tekdi has simple topography, it proved quite hard to spot its avian diversity as their population and frequency of sighting kept on changing. Many rare winter migrant species have been recorded by the students and felt that the birds preferred this tekdi as it was landlocked and isolated from any other larger hill complex. The tekdi also became an example of how such a restricted ecosystem can support a fine amount of biodiversity which still survives here, proving to be an efficient urban forest within itself.

Bapat said, “The habitat degradation was our prime concern. Unfortunately, today not all the species are observed that regularly spotted, observed over the hill till 2017 and many species distribution patterns have changed over the hill.”

But in the last couple of years, Mahatma tekdi and its avian diversity is facing a serious threat. “This is due to high anthropogenic stresses in form of daily dumping of debris and garbage and landfilling, increased human activity, and constructions. Thus, the study would help in highlighting and revealing the lesser-known hill of Pune and its biological importance. This would help to awaken and reduce the anthropogenic stress over the hill, finally resulting in conservation of the hill in future, said Dindore.

“The collective efforts would help in conserving all the hills of Pune with the addition of one more hill to the list, conserving the last surviving urban forests, the last abode of the city’s rich wildlife,” he said.

