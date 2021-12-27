12-year-old dies in road accident near Mangala talkies, Shivajinagar

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Dec 27, 2021 10:38 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE A 12-year-old girl was killed in a late-night road accident in Shivajinagar area of Pune on Sunday. The child was killed in a collision between a two-wheeler, where she was riding pillion with her paternal uncle and a truck, said officials on Monday.

The deceased girl has been identified as Gayatri Rimje, a Class 6 student, residing in Kasba peth. She was riding pillion with her paternal uncle, identified as Shrikant Rimje, also a resident of Kasba peth, who was injured in the accident.

“Gayatri and Shrikant were on one vehicle and were riding at a short distance ahead of their other family members were on different vehicles behind them. They were returning from a wedding ceremony and decided to eat ice cream before heading home. Shrikant took a right turn near Mangala talkies and at the same time a truck took the left turn, which leaded to the collision,” said police sub-inspector Arjun Naikawadi of Shivajinagar police station who is investigating the case.

The family members escaped unhurt, said officials.

The truck driver was identified as Abbas Ali Sayyed, 35, a resident of Bidar in Karnataka. Sayyed was arrested but later released on bail by a local court. He was booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicle Act.

