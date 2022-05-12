130 MoUs signed during my tenure: SPPU V-C
Pune: Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has signed around 130 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with national and international institutes during his stint, said vice-chancellor Prof Nitin Karmalkar. The five-year term of Karmalkar ends on May 17.
“Universities are important institutions in shaping the future of citizens. Yet, there are other organisations who are excelling in their respective areas and varsities should collaborate with such bodies to exchange knowledge. Hence, we at SPPU signed around 130 MoUs with national and international institutions,” said Karmalkar.
The vice-chancellor was speaking on Wednesday during the launch of the book “Fundamentals of Digital Journalism”. Senior journalist Kiran Thakur, technical writing expert Makarand Pandit and journalist Yogesh Joshi have co-authored the book published by Vishwakarma Publications.
Ujjwala Barve, head, communication and journalism department, SPPU, presented a plaque to Karmalkar. Sanjay Tambat, professor, department of communication and journalism, SPPU read out citation on the plaque, designed by Nachiket Thakur, highlighting the contribution of Karmalkar in the field of education and research.
“We live in an age where we are being inundated with information mainly due to online medium. Sometimes, the information turns out to be fake. Under such circumstances, there is a need for judicious use of the medium,” said Karmalkar
Thakur said, “The book will be useful for students of media institutes and young journalists from urban and rural areas.”
-
NIA arrests local TMC leader’s son Namit Singh in bomb recovery case: Police
The National Investigation Agency on Thursday arrested the son of a Trinamool Congress leader at Jagaddal in Bengal's North 24 Parganas district in connection with the recovery of 45 crude bombs outside the residence of the local Bharatiya Janata Party Lok Sabha member Arjun Singh in March this year, district police officers said. The bombs were recovered from a spot near Arun Singh's residence on March 12.
-
Shortage of water: the same old story of 27 villages in Kalyan, Dombivli
Forty-year-old a resident of Kamani in Bhopar village, Sunita Yadav, walks for more than half-a-kilometre to a well daily to fill water for her daily chores. She has four children and has to take all of them along with the utensils to fill water. There is a quarry in between the well and her house, where people wash clothes or bathe, but she avoids the quarry as her children are with her.
-
Residents claim that water tankers provided in Shahpur not enough
Thirty four-year-old a resident of Paradi Wadi in Shahpur Taluka, Parvati Warap, has to forgo half a day's wages as she has to invest that time in collecting water from far off sources for seven members of her family. The plight of most people in the tribal hamlets of Shahpur is the same. Shahpur has a population of 3.14 lakh with 228 villages and 110 gram panchayats.
-
Flamingo Festival in Navi Mumbai on May 14
The festival, organised by Save Navi Mumbai Environment, NatConnect and Kharghar Wetlands and Hills forums, will be held on the occasion of World Migratory Bird Day (WMBD) on May 14, backed by NMMC, Bombay Natural History Society and the State Mangrove Foundation. WBMD is a twice-a-year awareness-raising campaign held on the second week-end of May and October, highlighting the need for the conservation of migratory birds and their habitats.
-
Communal tension in Hanuamangarh’s Nohar; 32 arrested
Communal tension erupted in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district after a clash between two groups on Wednesday led to injuries to a local Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Satveer Saran and some others, police said. It comes at a time the situation tensed in another Rajasthan district, Bhilwara after the murder of a 20-year-old on Wednesday over a personal dispute. The Bhilwara police have arrested the three prime accused involved in the case.
