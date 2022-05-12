130 MoUs signed during my tenure: SPPU V-C

Pune: Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has signed around 130 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with national and international institutes during his stint, said vice-chancellor Prof Nitin Karmalkar. The five-year term of Karmalkar ends on May 17.

“Universities are important institutions in shaping the future of citizens. Yet, there are other organisations who are excelling in their respective areas and varsities should collaborate with such bodies to exchange knowledge. Hence, we at SPPU signed around 130 MoUs with national and international institutions,” said Karmalkar.

The vice-chancellor was speaking on Wednesday during the launch of the book “Fundamentals of Digital Journalism”. Senior journalist Kiran Thakur, technical writing expert Makarand Pandit and journalist Yogesh Joshi have co-authored the book published by Vishwakarma Publications.

Ujjwala Barve, head, communication and journalism department, SPPU, presented a plaque to Karmalkar. Sanjay Tambat, professor, department of communication and journalism, SPPU read out citation on the plaque, designed by Nachiket Thakur, highlighting the contribution of Karmalkar in the field of education and research.

“We live in an age where we are being inundated with information mainly due to online medium. Sometimes, the information turns out to be fake. Under such circumstances, there is a need for judicious use of the medium,” said Karmalkar

Thakur said, “The book will be useful for students of media institutes and young journalists from urban and rural areas.”