131 nominations rejected during PMC scrutiny

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) election office on Wednesday rejected 131 nomination forms during scrutiny for the civic polls, citing incomplete documents and procedural lapses. Officials said the forms were submitted after the filing deadline, and objections raised by rival candidates led to their rejection during Wednesday’s scrutiny. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Election officer Prasad Kaktar said a total of 3,052 candidates had filed nomination forms for 165 seats. “After scrutiny, 131 nomination forms were rejected due to various deficiencies,” he said. Officials added that objections were raised in several cases, and hearings were conducted before taking final decisions. “No major or prominent candidate’s nomination has been rejected,” an official said, noting that the scrutiny process continued till late evening.

The process dealt a significant blow to the BJP and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC). In ward 24, the AB forms of three BJP candidates and two Shinde faction Shiv Sena candidates were rejected, forcing all five to contest as independents.

Officials said the forms were submitted after the filing deadline, and objections raised by rival candidates led to their rejection during Wednesday’s scrutiny. The ward falls within the parliamentary constituency of Shiv Sena MP Shrirang Barne. With the rejected AB forms, the BJP will now have only one candidate contesting on the lotus symbol, while the Shinde-led Shiv Sena will have two candidates on the bow-and-arrow symbol. Party sources said the development complicates campaign planning, as candidates will now have to run separate campaign machinery despite being part of an alliance.

Election officials added that similar objections and scrutiny-related decisions are being reported from multiple wards across civic bodies.

Candidate Swallows AB Form in Sahakarnagar

A dramatic incident was reported from Sahakarnagar ward (ward 36) in Pune, where a dispute broke out between two Shiv Sena candidates. According to PMC officials, one candidate allegedly took and swallowed the AB form of a rival. The candidate whose form went missing is considering filing a police complaint, though no formal complaint had been lodged as of Wednesday evening. Election officials confirmed the incident but said it did not affect the overall scrutiny process.