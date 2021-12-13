132 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths on Monday in Pune district

PUNE As of Monday, Pune district reported 132 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths due to the infection.

This takes the progressive count to 1.16 million of which 1.14 million have recovered. The death toll stands at 20,088 and there are 1,685 active cases who are currently in hospital undergoing treatment or in home isolation. Pune district also saw 78,508 vaccinations on the day.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 55 new Covid-19 cases which takes the progressive count to 368,588. The death toll went up to 6,995 as one more death was reported on Monday. Pune city reported 54 new Covid-19 cases which takes the progressive count to 524,014 and the death toll went up to 9,228 as one more death was reported on Monday. PCMC reported 23 new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 270,300. The toll stood at 3,515 as no deaths were reported in the district on Monday.

Pune district also saw 78,508 vaccinations on the day as per CoWin dashboard on Monday. Of the total of 14,253,360 vaccinations, 8,480,190 are first doses and 5,773,170 are second doses. A total of 682 sites saw vaccinations of which 460 are government centres.

