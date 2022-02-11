Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pune News
pune news

1,331 new cases, 19 deaths; Covaxin shortage in Pune

For a second day in a row, the Pune Municipal Corporation-run Covid-19 vaccination centres will remain shut due to a shortage of vaccines
For a second day in a row, the Pune Municipal Corporation-run Covid-19 vaccination centres will remain shut due to a shortage of vaccines. (REUTERS (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
Published on Feb 11, 2022 11:23 PM IST
ByHTC

PUNE For a second day in a row, the Pune Municipal Corporation-run Covid-19 vaccination centres will remain shut due to a shortage of vaccines.

Covaxin is primarily being demanded by those aged between 15-18 years of age, but the shortage of stock in the city has affected vaccinations. On Friday too, centres remained shut.

On Friday, Pune district reported 1,331 new Covid-19 cases and 19 deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This takes the progressive count to 1.44 million of which 1.40 million have recovered, 20,435 is the death toll and 17,343 is the active case count.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 307 new Covid-19 cases which takes the progressive count to 422,618. The death toll went up to 7,100 as eight more deaths were reported. Pune city reported 718 new Covid-19 cases which takes the progressive count to 673,917 . The death toll went up to 9,412 as 11 more deaths were reported. PCMC reported 306 new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 345,029 and the toll stood at 3,573 as no deaths were reported.

As per the Cowin dashboard as of Friday, Pune district saw a total of 16.96 million doses administered of which 9.46 million are first doses, 7.30 million are second doses and 1,95,269 are precautionary doses. A total of 608 sites saw vaccinations of which 471 are government centres.

