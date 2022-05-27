14 murders in Pune over petty issues in four months

According to data provided by the Pune crime branch, the city saw 31 murders from January-April 2022, out of which 14 murders took place due to ‘flimsy reasons.’ Last year, during the same period, 100 murders were registered out of which 36 were due to petty issues.

According to police, the reasons for such cases include: altercation, heated exchange of words, aggression among other things.

In a case of road rage, a pedestrian was stoned to death allegedly by two motorcycle-borne youths near Hadapsar-Mundhwa road on May 24.

According to police inspector (crime) Pradeep Kakade, the accused were riding a two-wheeler which hit the pedestrian from behind.

The deceased was identified as Ashok Shankar Rao (30), a labourer and resident of Shindewasti while the arrested accused have been identified as Prateek Prakash Gavhane ( 21), a salesman at a mall, and Sunil Shankar Pujari (21) who is a student, police said.

The deceased and the accused engaged in a verbal duel and one of the accused took a stone and hit him on the head leaving him injured. He was admitted to the hospital but died under treatment, police had said.

The police have invoked Indian Penal Code (IPC) 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) against the duo.

Ramnath Pokale, additional commissioner of police (crime), said, “The incidents like these happen due to sudden provocation and people should not resort to extreme steps. A legal remedy must be used to seek justice and one must avoid taking the law into hands. Policemen can also be called in for help at the spot.”

Social worker Rohan Gaikwad, said, “Maintaining one’s calm is very important after an accident even if a person is not wrong. It helps in defusing the situation and police can be called in real-time to avoid further conflict.”

“Residents must first exercise the option of legal help from police to resolve such situations otherwise precious lives are lost over petty reasons and such situations are completely avoidable,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Mundhwa police investigation into the case has revealed that Gavhane was a history-sheeter who had as many as 22 vehicle thefts lodged against him at different police stations.

Police station incharge Brahmanand Naikwadi, said, “We are interrogating him over the murder and trying to find out more in the case. He has 22 vehicle theft-related cases registered against him.”