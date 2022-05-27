14 murders in Pune over petty issues in four months
According to data provided by the Pune crime branch, the city saw 31 murders from January-April 2022, out of which 14 murders took place due to ‘flimsy reasons.’ Last year, during the same period, 100 murders were registered out of which 36 were due to petty issues.
According to police, the reasons for such cases include: altercation, heated exchange of words, aggression among other things.
In a case of road rage, a pedestrian was stoned to death allegedly by two motorcycle-borne youths near Hadapsar-Mundhwa road on May 24.
According to police inspector (crime) Pradeep Kakade, the accused were riding a two-wheeler which hit the pedestrian from behind.
The deceased was identified as Ashok Shankar Rao (30), a labourer and resident of Shindewasti while the arrested accused have been identified as Prateek Prakash Gavhane ( 21), a salesman at a mall, and Sunil Shankar Pujari (21) who is a student, police said.
The deceased and the accused engaged in a verbal duel and one of the accused took a stone and hit him on the head leaving him injured. He was admitted to the hospital but died under treatment, police had said.
The police have invoked Indian Penal Code (IPC) 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) against the duo.
Ramnath Pokale, additional commissioner of police (crime), said, “The incidents like these happen due to sudden provocation and people should not resort to extreme steps. A legal remedy must be used to seek justice and one must avoid taking the law into hands. Policemen can also be called in for help at the spot.”
Social worker Rohan Gaikwad, said, “Maintaining one’s calm is very important after an accident even if a person is not wrong. It helps in defusing the situation and police can be called in real-time to avoid further conflict.”
“Residents must first exercise the option of legal help from police to resolve such situations otherwise precious lives are lost over petty reasons and such situations are completely avoidable,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Mundhwa police investigation into the case has revealed that Gavhane was a history-sheeter who had as many as 22 vehicle thefts lodged against him at different police stations.
Police station incharge Brahmanand Naikwadi, said, “We are interrogating him over the murder and trying to find out more in the case. He has 22 vehicle theft-related cases registered against him.”
Verdict in disproportionate assets case against Chautala on Friday
A special CBI court in New Delhi will on Friday order the sentencing of former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala in a disproportionate assets case. The CBI court on Thursday heard the arguments by the prosecution and defence on the point of sentence as well as Section 452 of the Code of Criminal Procedure for confiscation or forfeiture of properties.
Administration to study land records of Mangaluru dargah: Official
The district administration of the Dakshina Kannada is conducting a study of the land records and other documents about the Asayyid Abdullahil Madani Dargah situated at Malali near Ganjimutt in Mangaluru, an official in the know of the developments said on Thursday. Officials said the deputy commissioner K V Rajendra held a meeting of all concerned officials and stakeholders and sought a report on the issue.
Ruby Hall kidney malpractice: Six more kidneys sold through arrested agents: Pune Crime Branch
PUNE The Pune city crime branch has expanded its probe into the kidney swapping case and found that six more persons are involved in the trade. The persons had sold their kidneys via the two agents that already in police custody. As per officials, donors hail from Sangli, Kolhapur, and Solapur while the kidney buyers are from Thane, Pune and Nashik regions. They generated additional income through other kidney transplant rackets.
Futuristic planning of police stations must before construction, says Gupta
Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta on Thursday compared the planning of police station construction, to that of planting a tree. He said that planing must be done keeping in mind scenarios that might occur 10 years down the line. “Earlier, police stations in the city were constructed without proper planning. Now, we have planned seven new police station buildings in the city,” added Gupta.
Work on Pune Metro line 3 picks up pace
PUNE According to officials, work on Pune Metro line 3, Hinjewadi and Shivajinagar route has gained momentum. Till Thursday, barricading work of 10,549 square metres was completed, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority officials said the construction of pillars at University road and Hinjewadi has also started. A total of 10 pillars have been completed and Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited (PICTMRL) intends to increase this number in the next few days.
