14 rescued after old wada partially collapses in Ganesh Peth

Fire brigade teams rescued 14 people after a portion of an old wada collapsed at Pangul Ali in Ganesh Peth at around 2.30pm on Wednesday, officials said. Fire officials said that the structure is weak, dilapidated and unsafe for living. (VIDEO GRAB)

The incident took place at 153, Ganesh Peth.

Sanjay Ramteke, station fire officer, Lohiyanagar Fire Station, said, “We received a distress call at around 2.45pm and our teams rushed to the spot and safely rescued all 14 people trapped inside. No casualty or injury is reported.”

Officials said that the old wada is ground plus one structure with one door for both entry and exit. And this part of the wada collapsed leaving its residents trapped inside.

Prashant Bhasme, senior inspector, Faraskhana Police Station, said, “It is observed that the civic body had already issued a notice to the occupants to vacate the wada, and they chose to ignore it. All people have been rescued safely and no one was injured in the incident.”

Fire officials said that the structure is weak, dilapidated and unsafe for living.

Meanwhile, authorities cordoned off the area as a precautionary measure, and residents were advised to avoid entering the damaged section.