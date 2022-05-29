14 two-wheelers and one SUV gutted in fire at Jambhulwadi
PUNE A total of 14 two-wheelers and one SUV were gutted in a fire in Jambhulwadi. The incident took place at Sai Prasad building, Jambhulwadi, off Katraj-Dehu road bypass on Saturday at 11.30 pm, said fire department officials.
While an 8-year-old boy sustained minor injuries and no one was hurt in the incident. The fire brigade rushed to the spot and doused the flames by 1 am.
The flames and dense smoke, which permeated in the building caused panic among the residents. The building has eight flats, out of which six are occupied and more than 30 residents were inside the building when the fire broke out, said officials.
“The exact reason behind the fire is not known. However, we spoke to the local residents and they claimed that the SUV returned to the building around 11.15 pm and the fire started from the SUV’s engine compartment. It then quickly spread in the parking area and the vehicles were gutted,” said fire station duty officer Subhas Jadhav.
“We received the call at 11.28 pm and we took time to reach the spot owing to the narrow road. The approach road to the building is narrow and we had to break the compound grills to reach the building. Once the fire fighting operation began,the fire was brought in control within an hour,” he added.
Dhananjay Hinge, resident of the building and the owner of the SUV said, “I parked my car at night and within a few minutes saw flames coming out of it. All residents were alerted and were taken to safety. Now we all are doing the police panchanama procedures of vehicles to get the insurance claims.”
HC issues guidelines for quick disposal of criminal cases against politicians
The Karnataka High Court in an interim order has issued several guidelines for the speedy disposal of criminal cases against politicians and influential persons, including a deadline of 90 days for serious offences. Justice S Sunil Dutt Yadav fixed a deadline of 60 days for probing petty offences and 90 days for serious and heinous offences. The complaint sought investigation into disproportionate assets of a two-time MLA from Belgaum South constituency, Abhay Kumar Patil.
Gurugram MP inaugurates developmental projects worth ₹33 crore
Gurugram: Rao Inderjit Singh, Union minister and Gurugram MP, on Saturday inaugurated and laid foundation stone of several developmental projects including construction of roads and drains, laying water and sewage pipelines, and making water supply available across three municipal wards in the city at a cost of ₹33 crore, said the officials.
GMDA collects ‘contaminated’ water samples from Gurugram condo
Gurugram: A team of officials from Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority on Saturday visited Westend Heights in DLF 5 and collected samples of drinking water being supplied in the condominium, a day after more than 200 residents complained of health issues due to the consumption of “contaminated drinking water” supplied by the authority there. Abhinav Verma, executive engineer (infra II division), GMDA, said that they are examining the situation.
MG Road residents urge Haryana CM to revoke liquor permits for pubs, bars
Gurugram: Residents of Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road on Saturday wrote a letter to Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, seeking his intervention in revoking liquor licences for pubs, bars and liquor vends on a stretch popularly known as the 'Mall Mile'. Resident welfare association of eight colonies along MG Road are likely to meet the chief minister on Sunday to apprise him of the alleged illegal activities being carried out inside the malls in the area, said officials.
Bengal: Crude bombs hurled, 12 houses vandalised in TMC’s factional war in Malda
Crude bombs were hurled and at least 12 houses were vandalised on Saturday as two factions of the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal's Malda district clashed over an old feud. A large number of police personnel was deployed in the area as the situation turned tense. Last month, at least six crude bombs were receovered from Malda.
