143 students apply for Class 11 admission post deadline

PUNE The state education department that extended the deadline for the Class 11 online admission process till December 2, has further extended the deadline to end of the year. Till Thursday, 143 students applied to get admission through the online admission process in the Pune region post the December 2 deadline.

Accordingly, till now in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad a total of 90,821 students have registered out of which 74,193 students got admitted in 317 colleges. While 39,292 seats remained vacant out of the total 113,485 available seats.

“Despite the deadline ending on December 2, we have received 143 request letters from students for allowing them to take admission in Class 11. As the deadline of the online admission process is over now, through special permission given by the head office in next week the online window for the online admission process will be done,” said Meena Shendkar, assistant director of education, Pune who is in-charge of this entire admission process.

“Even after five rounds of admissions, students are giving various reasons for not being able to take admission; like someone passed away due to Covid, or was in the hometown and others cited financial issues,” added Shendkar.