144,776 students allotted seats in CAP round 1

Pune: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has released the first seat allotment list for engineering admissions under the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) Round 1 on Thursday. Out of the 1,99,748 students who filled in their preferences, 1,44,776 have secured seats in engineering colleges across the state.

Candidates who have received an allotment in Round 1 must confirm their admission by reporting to their allotted institutions between August 1 and 3, with all necessary documents and fees. Those failing to complete the reporting process within this window will forfeit their current allotment, said officials.

As many as 15,852 students have been allotted their first preference, and for them, accepting the allotted seat is mandatory. If they decline, they will be pushed directly to the fourth and final (open) round of admissions.

The admission process is being conducted for Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Technology (BTech) courses, based on scores from the MHT CET 2025 entrance exam.

Meanwhile, the CET cell has introduced a crucial rule for the upcoming CAP Round 2–students must fill their top three preferences carefully. If a student is allotted a seat in any of their first three options during this round, they will be obligated to accept that seat, with no option to wait for better allotments in further rounds.

The list of vacant seats will be displayed on August 4, giving students a chance to review available options. Following this, candidates can submit their revised option forms between August 5 and August 7. The provisional seat allotment for Round 2 will be released on August 11. Students who are allotted a seat in this round must accept the seat and report to the respective institutes for confirmation between August 12 and August 14, with the final deadline being 5 pm on August 14.