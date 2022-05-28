149 butterfly species spotted across Pune
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) recently disclosed that, 149 species of butterflies were spotted in various gardens of the city. Two butterfly species, which are mostly found in jungles, Common Jay and Common Map are now dotting the flowers in various city gardens, said officials.
The other species found include: common emigrant, red pierrot, common crow, common cerulean and others.
According to Jaayant Deshpandey, environmentalist and avid nature enthusiast, “Common Map, a forest dweller last year was commonly seen in the city. There are photographic records of the same on Law college road, Shanipar and Kothrud. This occurrence last year could be due to a sudden spurt in their numbers in the Pune district. Last year this butterfly was commonly seen in Sinhagad valley also.”
He said, “Because of deforestation or planting indigenous plant species, the city has seen an increase in butterfly activity.”
“Butterflies are very good indicator species as they are dependent on the vegetation. Each butterfly species is dependent on specific larval host plants. A butterfly caterpillar will rather starve and die, but not eat other plant species. An adult butterfly is a very good botanist. She will lay eggs on its larval host plants or in some cases nearby the larval host plant. A good diversity of butterflies indicates a very good diversity in the surrounding vegetation. Butterflies need larval host plants to breed. Adult butterflies need flowering plants which provide them with nectar. In butterfly parlance these plants are called nectaring plants,” Deshpandey said.
In 2018, the environment cell had begun a special blog as an idea to involve people to help in creating awareness and also help the PMC in preparing the biodiversity list. This was done under the Maharashtra State Biodiversity Board.
According to Mangesh Dighe, environment officer, PMC, “The Maharashtra State Biodiversity Board states that the urban local bodies need to prepare a People’s Biodiversity Register (PBR) in consultation with the local people. The PBR is a documented repository of a community’s knowledge of its local bio and cultural resources. It is to be undertaken in a participatory mode involving various sections of society.”
The information provided by people is collated, analysed and cross-checked by the experts before it is documented. “The baseline data helps us in understanding the state of biodiversity as of today and is a very useful tool in the management of Pune city’s biodiversity in future. This inventory is also useful for environmental studies at schools, colleges and universities,” added Dighe.
This helped the environment cell bring out an evaluated list in 2020 of flora and fauna and a special list of butterflies found in the city and also thus prepare the city’s first-ever biodiversity register.
“This register is a continuing process and is evolving with people periodically adding, updating with new information, which is how it is helping us to track and find new resources for attracting butterflies and other birds and animals. This also led us to create a butterfly garden which was an initiative of the environment and garden department,” said Ashwini Shitole Yadav, education officer, PMC.
-
Golden Temple: Akal Takht’s harmonium directive a big challenge for SGPC
The Akal Takht's directive of removing the harmonium as the main instrument during “kirtan” at the Golden Temple to revive the old tradition of using string instruments instead poses a new challenge to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee. It asked the SGPC to fully implement this resolution within three years, and recruit teachers to train students in kirtan using string instruments.
-
Bank fraud case: ED attaches Pune firm’s immovable properties worth ₹62.70 crore
The Enforcement Directorate on February 22 had issued a provisional order for attachment of immovable properties of M/s Nipko Engineering Services Pvt Ltd amounting to Rs.62.70 crore in a bank fraud case. The probe agency released the information on Friday. Other associates like directors/proprietors/ authorised signatories of fictitious buyer companies used to give acceptance of the said bills to their respective banks wherein no physical transactions of goods were carried out.
-
SAD panel submits report, asks leaders to seek forgiveness from Panth
The 13-member panel of the Shiromani Akali Dal formed to suggest “course correction” for the party after its recent rout in the Punjab assembly elections wants the leadership to seek forgiveness from the Akal Takht and Panth for all “inadvertent or advertent mistakes” committed in the past.
-
Sangrur LS bypoll: AAP begins survey to select candidate
After the Election Commission of India announced the schedule for the Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll, the Aam Aadmi Party has started a survey to select its “best” candidate for the high-stakes contest. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann's won the Sangrur seat for the AAP in 2014 and 2019 general elections and was the only MP from the party in the Lok Sabha in the present tenure.
-
Pune district reports 55 new Covid cases in last 24 hours
Pune district reported 55 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 308 are active cases. Pune city reported 30 new cases which took the progressive count to 681,165 and the death toll stood at 9,713. Till now Pune district, as per the Co-WIN dashboard as of Friday, a total of 18.38 million doses have been registered.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics