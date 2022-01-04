14K law seats remain vacant after first CAP round

PUNE After the completion of the first Common Admission Process (CAP) round of various professional courses in the state on Tuesday, 2,191 seats for Master of Education (M.Ed) and 14,179 seats for law three years remained vacant. The admission process of state Common Entrance Test (CET) cell professional courses is still going on, due to which students are not able to go for their career choice options.

“There has been a delay in the admission process of law, M.Ed and M.Ped courses, as only the first CAP round is completed till now. A couple of rounds of this admission process is still left and students who had applied for it are not able to go for any other career options. Already a year has passed , and this admission process will go on till next month,” said Prof Ketan Pawar a law professor from a prominent college.

However, students are unhappy with this delayed admission process. Jyotsana Manvi who has applied for the law three years course said, “I have completed my graduation and want to do further studies in law, but as the admission process is going on very slow, I am not able to continue my academic year. Also there is pressure from home by parents to get married, if I get the admission early then I can come to Pune to continue my studies,”

As per the data statistics given by the state CET cell, till now the first CAP round of these professional courses of education, physical education and law have been completed. The highest number of seats vacant are with law three year course with 14,179 seats vacant, followed by law five years course with 7,430 seats vacant. While there are few takers for Master in Physical Education (M.Ped) and Master of Education (M.Ed) course as compared to available seats very few students have taken admission.

Ravindra Jagtap, Maharashtra state CET cell chairman said, “Due to the pandemic the overall admission process was conducted carefully and with taking care of all Covid protocols. Though the process is bit slow but in next few weeks all the rounds of admission will be completed.”

