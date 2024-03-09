14-year-old boy drowns in canal in Pune

In a tragic incident, a 14-year-old boy drowned to death after he went to swim in a canal water near the Janata Vasahat area on Saturday morning. Fire brigade received a distress call at around 11:50 am. Immediately a team rushed to the spot and initiated a search operation and recovered body at around 2pm. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The deceased has been identified as Chaitanya Vivek Kirad, a resident of Bhavani Peth area.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

According to authorities, a group of four to five boys ventured into canal water at around 11:30 am.

Soon after Kirad started facing difficulties and he started drowning. His friends tried to save him, but they failed.

Fire brigade received a distress call at around 11:50 am. Immediately a team rushed to the spot and initiated a search operation and recovered body at around 2pm.

Prashant Gaikar, fire man, said, “Kirad didn’t know how to swim. After almost two hours, we recovered his body from the canal water and sent for further post mortem.’’