14-year-old Pune sprinter breaks national record at junior athletic championship
“Running at top speed” was the only thing on the mind of 14-year-old Rujula Bhonsle when she sprinted and won the gold medal and secured a national record in the 60-metre race.
Bhonsle achieved the feat at the 36th National Junior Athletic Championship at Guwahati on Sunday.
It took Bhonsle 7.96 seconds to cruise through the finish line while the previous national record (8.29 seconds) was on the name of KV Roshini from Ranchi who achieved the feat in 2007 in the under-14 category.
The second place went to Nancy from Haryana (8.20 seconds) followed by Sanika Banger of Karnataka (8.22 seconds).
It was the first junior national gold medal for Bhonsle who trains at Pune athletics club under coach Arvind Chavan.
“I was confident that she would achieve her best timing. The way she is developing physically it is a good sign for her future,” said Chavan.
During the event, Bhonsle was not aware of the national record timing, she was only determined to win.
“I have to give my best if I want to win a gold medal. This is what I had told myself when I started from Pune. I am happy to achieve the timings of 7.96 seconds and focus will be on improving my timings,” said Bhonsle.
After Avantika Narale (100m gold medalist), Bhonsle is one of the finest talents of the city which is showing good performance at the national level.
“The 100 metre is the ultimate target for the future, and I want to continue running faster and faster as I grow up,” added Bhonsle.
