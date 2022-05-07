15 e-buses, 3 new charging stations at Sinhagad fort from May 7

PUNE: This will be the first weekend with private vehicles banned in the ghat section of Sinhagad fort and tourists travelling only by Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) electric buses. PMPML along with the state forest department has imposed a ban on private vehicles at Sinhagad fort since May 1 and during this time, there has been a tremendous tourist response to the fort.

Looking at the increasing number of tourists and their response to the e-bus service, PMPML has now decided to increase the number of e-buses and install three additional charging stations at the fort. Currently, 10 e-buses are doing around 100 to-and-fro rounds from the bottom of the fort to the top and back. However, beginning today (Saturday), the number of e-buses will be increased to 15 and around 150 to-and-fro rounds will take place over weekends. Presently, there is only one charging station at the top of the fort but with the buses increased, one more charging station at the top and two more charging stations at the bottom of the fort will be soon installed.

“There is good response from tourists to the e-buses in the last one week and so we have decided to increase the number of buses over weekends starting May 7. And for charging these e-buses, three more charging stations will be soon installed,” said Laxminarayan Mishra, PMPML chairman and managing director.

Since the last two months, this project of initiating e-bus services in the fort ghat section has been undertaken by the PMPML, state forest department and the Pune district administration. After Covid-19 restrictions were eased in the state, forts were opened up for the public and there was a heavy rush at Sinhagad fort on weekends. This led to huge traffic jams for private vehicles which is why a dedicated bus service was started.

There is limited parking space at the top of the fort, so there were long queues of vehicles in the ghat section. The bus service was earlier going to be started on January 26 but got delayed due to infrastructural works. “We enjoyed travelling by the e-buses to the top of the fort. It is also a safe mode of travel for children. Also, there was no traffic congestion in the ghat section unlike earlier when we were stuck in traffic for more than an hour while travelling by private vehicles,” said Sangita Chitale, a tourist.

