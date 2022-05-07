15 e-buses, 3 new charging stations at Sinhagad fort from May 7
PUNE: This will be the first weekend with private vehicles banned in the ghat section of Sinhagad fort and tourists travelling only by Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) electric buses. PMPML along with the state forest department has imposed a ban on private vehicles at Sinhagad fort since May 1 and during this time, there has been a tremendous tourist response to the fort.
Looking at the increasing number of tourists and their response to the e-bus service, PMPML has now decided to increase the number of e-buses and install three additional charging stations at the fort. Currently, 10 e-buses are doing around 100 to-and-fro rounds from the bottom of the fort to the top and back. However, beginning today (Saturday), the number of e-buses will be increased to 15 and around 150 to-and-fro rounds will take place over weekends. Presently, there is only one charging station at the top of the fort but with the buses increased, one more charging station at the top and two more charging stations at the bottom of the fort will be soon installed.
“There is good response from tourists to the e-buses in the last one week and so we have decided to increase the number of buses over weekends starting May 7. And for charging these e-buses, three more charging stations will be soon installed,” said Laxminarayan Mishra, PMPML chairman and managing director.
Since the last two months, this project of initiating e-bus services in the fort ghat section has been undertaken by the PMPML, state forest department and the Pune district administration. After Covid-19 restrictions were eased in the state, forts were opened up for the public and there was a heavy rush at Sinhagad fort on weekends. This led to huge traffic jams for private vehicles which is why a dedicated bus service was started.
There is limited parking space at the top of the fort, so there were long queues of vehicles in the ghat section. The bus service was earlier going to be started on January 26 but got delayed due to infrastructural works. “We enjoyed travelling by the e-buses to the top of the fort. It is also a safe mode of travel for children. Also, there was no traffic congestion in the ghat section unlike earlier when we were stuck in traffic for more than an hour while travelling by private vehicles,” said Sangita Chitale, a tourist.
-
BMC completes 21% desilting work in Island city, 48% in eastern and 41% in western suburbs
Mumbai: About four weeks to the deadline for pre-monsoon repairs, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has completed 21% of the nullah desilting work in the Island city, 48% in eastern suburbs, and 41% in western suburbs. The desilting work is part of BMC's pre-monsoon target of completing 75% in four months, up till June before the monsoon hits the city. Amid accusations that the civic body was slacking, the BMC sought to increase its transparency.
-
Pune district reports 38 new Covid cases in last 24 hours
Pune district reported 38 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 252 are active cases. As per the state health department, Pune rural reported six new Covid cases which took the progressive count to 425,620 and the death toll stood at 7,204 as no more deaths were reported.
-
SEC asks local bodies to begin pre-poll exercise even as elections unlikely before September
Although the Supreme Court has directed the State Election Commission to begin the election process in two weeks and hold the local body elections, which are due or overdue, at the earliest, the polls are unlikely to be conducted before September for various reasons. The SEC on Friday issued notifications directing 25 district councils and 284 panchayat samitis to commence the pre-poll exercise.
-
State reports 200 plus new Covid-19 cases, second day in a row
Mumbai: The daily caseload of Covid-19 is witnessing a rise in Maharashtra again. On Friday, the state recorded 205 new infections, taking the total count of cases to 7,878,801. It was the second consecutive day when the state reported 200 plus cases after a gap of over 42 days. The tally of active cases is also slowly going up and has increased to 1,161 after 153 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours.
-
Now, prenatal testing available at RML institute
Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences on Friday started the facility of prenatal testing in the department of obstetrics and gynaecology. The facility is available at the Ram Prakash Gupta Memorial Mother and Child State Referral Hospital, on the Shaheed Path. According to a press statement, the department has started prenatal investigations for expecting mothers, including foetal anomaly scan, chorionic villus sampling and amniocentesis.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics