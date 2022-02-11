15% of frontline and 15% of healthcare workers vaxed with 3rd dose

PUNE Exactly a month ago, the central government began a roll out administering the third precautionary vaccine dose for frontline workers, health care workers and senior citizens.

Despite eligibility, in the last 30 days only 15% of frontline workers, 15% healthcare workers and 46% senior citizens have taken the third vaccine dose.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Doctors have stated that it is important to take the third shot due to waning antibodies and those with precautionary doses are likely to have lesser severity of the symptoms than those who have not taken the shot.

As per the district health office, of the 198,399 estimated health care workers in the district who are fully vaccinated only 30,479 have taken the precautionary dose which is about 15% of the estimated beneficiaries. Of the 15%, more than 16,000 are from Pune city, 8,000 from Pune rural and 5,000 are from PCMC. Of the 291,924 healthcare workers, 30,581 have taken the third dose which is about 15% and of these 13,000 are from Pune rural, 12,000 from Pune city and 4,000 from PCMC.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Among senior citizens as well, of the 265,473 senior citizens who are fully vaccinated, 121,901 have got the third shot. However, most of the senior citizens who took the third shot are from Pune city, 64,000, 23,000 are from PCMC and 33,000 from Pune rural.

Dr Suryakant Devkar, PMC immunisation officer said, “We have been informing people to take the third dose which is a precautionary dose and as the name goes, it is essential to take the third dose as it provides better protection even if someone gets infected after being fully vaccinated.”

“It is also possible that since healthcare workers are mostly doctors they would wait for antibody levels to drop and then they might go for the third dose. It could also be possible that in the third wave many frontline workers and healthcare workers did test positive and now have to wait at least three months before they go ahead with the vaccination, as per the ICMR guidelines,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}