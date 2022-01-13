15 vehicles gutted in fire at housing society parking lot in Pune

PUNE Fifteen vehicles were gutted in a fire at the parking lot of a residential building in the Shivane area of Pune in the early hours of Thursday. No casualties were reported in the fire and the local police have launched a probe into the sequence of events leading to the fire.

As per the information given by the fire brigade officials, the gutted vehicles included 13 two-wheeler vehicles and two auto-rickshaws.

“Nobody was injured in the incident. The incident happened around 5am in Shivkamal Prestige building near Shinde bridge in Shivane,” said a fire official from Sinhgad road fire station.