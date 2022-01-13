Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / 15 vehicles gutted in fire at housing society parking lot in Pune
pune news

15 vehicles gutted in fire at housing society parking lot in Pune

PUNE Fifteen vehicles were gutted in a fire at the parking lot of a residential building in the Shivane area of Pune in the early hours of Thursday
As per the information given by the fire brigade officials, the gutted vehicles included 13 two-wheeler vehicles and two auto-rickshaws. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Jan 13, 2022 06:23 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE Fifteen vehicles were gutted in a fire at the parking lot of a residential building in the Shivane area of Pune in the early hours of Thursday. No casualties were reported in the fire and the local police have launched a probe into the sequence of events leading to the fire.

As per the information given by the fire brigade officials, the gutted vehicles included 13 two-wheeler vehicles and two auto-rickshaws.

“Nobody was injured in the incident. The incident happened around 5am in Shivkamal Prestige building near Shinde bridge in Shivane,” said a fire official from Sinhgad road fire station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron cases
Horoscope Today
Makar Sankranti 2022
Ranjish Hi Sahi review
Lohri 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP