15-18 age group: Vax drive held at 40 centres in Pune

PUNE Starting from January 3, 2022, the vaccination drive for minors aged between 15 and 18 years began in Pune as part of a national initiative.

The vaccination drive ran from 10 am to 6 pm with 40 centres administering 250 doses each on Monday. Currently, in Pune, minors are being jabbed with Covaxin.

PMC allowed 50% of available doses to be administered via walk-in registrations.

No more than five minors were allowed at any one time, to avoid long queues. Students can register for the vaccine using an Aadhar card.

Samatha Pethne, a nurse at a vaccination centre said, “Children coming to receive the jab are more confident than adults. The response received since morning is very good. Children are being jabbed with Covaxin in the same quantity as adults.”

“The experience of taking the jab was wonderful. I waited for 10-15 mins in the registration line, it took less time than expected,” says a Class 9 student from Vidya Patil Memorial School, who asked that her name be withheld.

Amit Karanskar, a parent of Class 9 student said, “My daughter was excited to take the vaccine. She was waiting for the vaccine for quite some time. We were trying to register for the past two days but it was not successful. I booked the slot today morning and came to take the jab.”

The vaccination for the 15-18-yearr age group will continue on Tuesday.