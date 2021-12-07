15.6 mn in state yet to take first Covid vax dose; 8.5 mn due for second dose

PUNE Maharashtra has 15.6 million people in the state who are yet to take their first dose of the Covid vaccine. Also, as of December 4, 8.5 million people who took their first dose of Covishield are yet to take their second due shot of the vaccine and 1.26 million are yet to take the second shot of Covaxin. Pune accounts for the highest number of second dose beneficiaries due for Covishield.

The state government has now written to the districts which have reported the least number of beneficiaries taking the vaccine like Thane, Nashik, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar, Nanded and Solapur where the number of first-dose beneficiaries is due even though the vaccination process was started months ago, to use call centers and other mechanisms to call beneficiaries to come forward and take the second shot, and also to increase first-dose vaccination.

The state and central government had set multiple deadlines earlier to ensure that 100% of the eligible population gets their first shot of the vaccine, first by Dussehra and then by November end. However, even as of December 4, of the 91.4 million eligible beneficiaries, 75.9 million have got the first shot, which means 15.6 million are yet to take their first vaccine. Some of the districts which have the highest number of beneficiaries who have not yet taken the first dose include Thane (1,517,864), Nashik (1,247,277), Jalgaon (963,616), Ahmednagar (925,758) and Nanded (922,498).

Dr Pradeep Vyas, additional chief secretary has written to the district collectors stating, “About 1.55 crore persons are yet to receive even the first dose of Covid Vaccine. This number is very huge and equal to the eligible population in some of the smaller states in our country and it being a very large cohort can generate critical mass and drive a third wave of Covid. Number of remaining beneficiaries who are yet to receive the first dose is enclosed. Field officers are requested to please take steps to cover these beneficiaries at the earliest. Particular attention is requested to Thane, Nashik, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar’ Nanded and Solapur Districts, where this number is very large.’

Although in Pune more than 98% of the eligible beneficiaries have got the first dose, the district also has the highest number of beneficiaries awaiting to get their second dose, as over 1.21 million people who took the first shot and are eligible to get the second shot have not taken the vaccine. Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh said, “Yes, it is true that we have the highest number of beneficiaries due for their second dose and we are working on it. Most of these beneficiaries are due in urban areas. We have launched a door-to-door vaccination scheme to increase our coverage. If people do not come forward, then we may have to take stern steps but as of now we do not have any such plans and we should not spell it out. There could also be an issue of data entry which also needs to be checked.”