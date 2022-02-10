1,597 fresh Covid cases, 7 deaths in Pune district

PUNE Pune district, on Thursday, reported 1,597 fresh Covid cases. As per the state health authorities, seven Covid deaths were reported in Pune district in the last 24 hours. One death was reported from Pune rural. Four deaths were reported from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and two deaths were reported from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

As per the state health department, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has so far reported 673,199 Covid cases and 9,401 deaths till Thursday. PCMC has reported 344,723 cases so far and a total of 3,573 deaths due to Covid.

Pune rural has reported 422,311 total cases so far and 7,092 deaths due to Covid.

In the Pune district, there are a total of 1,440,233 Covid cases. Of this, 1,399,985 patients have recovered, there have been a total of 20,416 deaths, and at present, there are 19,832 active cases in Pune district.

As per the state health department, 18,942 patients were discharged on Thursday in Maharashtra taking the total to 7,612,233. The recovery rate in the state is 97.22%.

The case fatality rate in the state is 1.83%.

Currently 553,175 people are in home quarantine and 2,386 people are in institutional quarantine.

Till Thursday, Pune district reported a total of 9,455,902 first doses, 7,291,449 second doses and 189,110 precaution doses administered. Vaccination was conducted at 609 sites across the district according to Cowin dashboard.

For the age group of 15 to 17 years, 379,592 have recieved the vaccination so far.