16,416 Shivajirao Bhosale Co-operative Bank depositors get 5 lakh deposit insurance

PUNE At least 16,416 investors have received ₹5 lakh each as deposit insurance against their defrauded amount in the Shivajirao Bhosale Co-operative Bank Limited fraud case. RS Dhondkar, administrator of the bank, said about ₹234.74 crore has been credited to the account of depositors.

“The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has credited ₹281 crore to be given to the aggrieved investors. Around 60,000 depositors will get the benefit of the insurance money as the process moves ahead,” he said.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had cancelled the licence issued to Shivajirao bank under Section 22 of Banking Regulation Act, 1949 as applicable to cooperative societies read with Section 56 of the Act, with the executive director’s (ED) speaking order dated May 28, 2021.

Accordingly, registration of the bank as an insured bank stood cancelled by the corporation on May 31, 2021. The registrar of co-operative societies appointed Dhondkar as the liquidator of ‘Shivajirao Bhosale Sahakari Bank Ltd, Pune, Maharashtra’, vide order dated July 1, 2021.

With the cancellation of licence and commencement of liquidation proceedings, the process of paying the depositors of Shivajirao Bhosale Sahakari Bank Ltd., Pune, Maharashtra as per the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) Act, 1961 was set in motion. The RBI stated that according to the data submitted by the bank, more than 98% of the depositors will receive full amounts of their deposits from DICGC. On liquidation, every depositor would be entitled to receive deposit insurance claim amount of deposits up to a monetary ceiling of ₹5,00,000 from the DICGC subject to the provisions of the DICGC Act, 1961.

A case was lodged against the bank directors under Sections 406, 408, 468, 471 and 34 of IPC and relevant sections of Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (MPID).

At the directions of the RBI, the complainant, identified as an independent chartered accountant Yogesh Lakade (29), conducted a financial audit in 2018-19 and found ₹71.78 crore underreported in the “cash in hand” segment of the bank. In October 2019, the state co-op department had dismissed the bank’s board of directors and appointed an administrator to look after the daily affairs of the bank. The audit report revealed that Bhosale and other accused prepared forged and fraudulent entries, wherein the facts were fudged to manipulate the accounts of the bank.

Bhosale (47) was arrested on February 25, 2020, by the economic offences wing (EOW) of Pune City police after he was booked on the charges of cheating, forgery and relevant sections of the Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (in Financial Institutions) MPID Act, along with 16 others, including former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Anil Bhosale and his wife Jyotsana.

BOX

March 2021

The ED arrested four persons — former NCP MLC Anil Bhosale, Suryaji Pandurang Jadhav, Tanaji Dattu Padwal and Shailesh Bhosale for duping Shivaji Bhosale Co-operative Bank of over ₹71.78 crore

December 2020

The State Co-operative Department submitted a proposal to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) seeking liquidation of the Shivajirao Bhosale Co-operative Bank