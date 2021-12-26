167.25 kg ganja worth 30 lakh seized in Pune, 12 arrested

PUNE The Pune rural police have recovered 167.25 kg ganja from two trucks drivers who were intercepted along Pune-Solpaur road stretch in Yavat police station jurisdiction on Sunday.

The ganja is estimated to be worth ₹30 lakh, according to the police. A total of 12 people travelling in the two trucks were arrested in the case. Among the 12, five are women while seven are men. The people were carrying the narcotic wrapped in packets and kept it in 6 bags that were placed near the drivers’ seats.

The men have been identified as Ravikumar Jageshwar Pupalla, Ravi Kotya Ajmera, Prakash N Vyakateshrao, from various districts of Andhra Pradesh along with Umesh Khandu Thorat from Pune, Yuvraj Kisan Pawar, Uttam Kalu Chavan, and Kisan Shalimar Pawar from Buldhana, while the women have been identified as Rukminibai Ruprao Pawar, Meena Yuvraj Pawar, Mamata Uttam Chavan, Lalabai Devlal Chavan, Lalita Hiralal PAwar, all residents of Buldhana, according to the police.

“Police inspector Narayan Pawar of Yavat police station received information that two goods carrier trucks from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka were going to pass from Solapur-Pune highway to bring ganja for sale to Pune. Based on the information, two teams were formed and around 1:35am, at a little distance from Patas village, near a petrol pump, two trucks were intercepted by the police,” read a statement by Pune rural police.

A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 has bene registered at Yavat police station.