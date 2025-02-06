177 cases of dehydration among wild animals reported in January in Pune

With above normal temperatures experienced in January this year, wildlife conservators received at least 177 cases of animals suffering from dehydration. One-hundred-and-seventy-seven animals with dehydration, both mammals and birds, were admitted to the Transit Treatment Centre (TTC) in Bavdhan this January which is a significantly higher number. As per data provided by the RESQ Charitable Trust, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) and partner of the Maharashtra forest department, at least 177 wild animals were admitted to the TTC in January this year with weather-related health issues. This includes 158 birds and 19 mammals. This January, there was a 100% rise in cases of birds with manja injuries. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Neha Panchamia, founder and president, RESQ Charitable Trust, said, “January was a tough month, especially for birds, since they were struggling with two major issues. One being the manja threat and the other the weather condition. Hence, we received many cases of birds and at least 19 cases of mammals with dehydration issues. Their condition can be attributed mainly to the weather in January.”

At 35.9 degrees Celsius, temperature hit an uncharacteristic high in Pune city in January. As per the official data by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the average temperature in January is 29.8 degrees Celsius. This year however, the average temperature in January was recorded as 31.3 degrees Celsius, which is 1.5 degrees Celsius higher than the normal average. Hence, the city experienced a warmer January this year, which in turn impacted the wildlife in and around Pune city.

S D Sanap, senior meteorologist, IMD Pune, said, “This year, the maximum temperature in Pune was recorded above normal level. It reached an unexpected high in Pune city. The weaker northern winds and anticyclonic circulation contributed significantly to the rise in temperature in January. Hence, relatively hot weather conditions were experienced in January in Pune.”

100% rise in manja injuries among birds in Jan

This January, there was a 100% rise in cases of birds with manja injuries. As per official data provided by the RESQ Charitable Trust, nearly 355 birds with manja injuries were admitted to the TTC in Bavdhan, up from around 177 birds with manja injuries admitted to the TTC in January 2024. Whereas in January 2023, there were at least 66 cases of birds with manja injuries in Pune district.

The banned nylon manja is still very much in use and has become a major threat to wildlife as well as human beings. Wildlife conservators have demanded strong action to prevent such injuries in future.