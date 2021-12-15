18 of 36 districts in state are seeing a surge in Covid-19 cases: centre

PUNE The central government has written to Maharashtra’s health department stating that 18 of 36 districts in the state are witnessing a surge in the weekly Covid-19 caseload.

Mumbai district is reporting a quantum of these weekly new cases. This has pushed the overall state numbers from 4,116 new cases in the week ending December 3, to 4,456 new cases in the week ending December 10. In the past 30 days, between November 10 to December 10, Maharashtra recorded 22,348 new cases, 7.8% of India’s monthly new cases, and 781 new deaths, 6.1% of India’s monthly death toll.

Three districts in the state testing less than the recommended WHO daily testing protocol for tests per million, which is 140.

These districts are Buldhana (88 tests), Nandurbar (121) and Yavatmal (130).

Five districts in the state are reporting a decline in testing numbers, with Nandurbar reporting a 35.61% decline, week on week, said the centre. The centre has informed the state that there are multiple districts seeing a surge in the cases which is also concerning, and so a five-pronged approach is needed - test-track-treat-vaccinate-Covid appropriate behaviour.

The letter written by Arti Ahuja, additional secretary of ministry of health and family welfare to Dr Pradeep Vyas additional chief secretary, ministry of health and family welfare, Maharashtra, highlights that there are 18 districts in the state witnessing a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases which is also driving the state figures. These 18 districts are Mumbai, Mumbai suburban, Satara, Nagpur, Sangli, Beed, Kolhapur, Jalna, Osmanabad, Parbhani, Yavatmal, Jalgaon, Buldhana, Amravati, Gadchiroli, Hingoli, Wardha and Bhandara which are reporting a surge.

The highest number of new cases in the past two weeks are being reported from Mumbai which has seen an 8% rise in the number of new cases reported between December 3 and December 9, as compared to the previous week.

The central government had asked all states to increase testing to bring down the positivity rate to as low as 0.5% on November 27, in the wake of the new variant of concern, Omicron.

Manisha Khatri, district collector at Nandurbar district said, “In the past 4-5 days we have increased our testing to bring it up to 220 tests per million per day which is more than the recommended guidelines of World Health Organisation which recommends about 140 tests per day per million population. Nandurbar district has about 1.6 million population, including adults and children. We are conducting random tests among super spreaders and if found positive then their contacts as well. Most of the cases that we find are asymptomatic and do not require any hospitalisation.”