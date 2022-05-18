Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
18 SPPU depts completes research project on underdeveloped Sindhudurg
WhileSavitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) identified three districts — Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg — in the Konkan region for its study, it picked Sindhudurg as the most underdeveloped region. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on May 18, 2022 11:05 PM IST
ByAaryaman Dahiya

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) for the first time involved 18 departments, from Nature Sciences to Social Sciences, to undertake a policy research project on Sindhudurg district.

Speaking at the launch of the report, Prof Nitin Karmalkar, vice-chancellor, SPPU said, “The enthusiasm and dedication of 18 departments made the project a success. We wish to expand such projects to other districts as well.”

The project was launched in June 2021.

According to Vaibhavi Pingale, project manager, SPPU Policy Research and Analysis, the varsity chose Sindhudurg as it found that the development of Konkan has been the lowest in terms of political, economic, socio-cultural, environmental aspects despite its natural advantage. While the varsity identified three districts — Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg — in the Konkan region for its study, it picked Sindhudurg as the most underdeveloped region.

Sindhudurg, an administrative district of Konkan region of Maharashtra, is spread across an area of around 5,207 sq km. Though the Centre and the Maharashtra government have included Sindhudurg under its development projects with the latter declaring it as a tourism district, SPPU’s policy research project also followed the principles of inclusivity and sustainability.

Pingale said, “The area is very rich in flora and fauna and our project will be carried out without affecting the green belt. Many departments were included to cover the various aspects of the region.”

The teams also include faculty, research scholars and students.

The report will be shared with state administrative officials and politicians, Pingale said, adding that SPPU will take steps to cover other districts of Maharashtra under such projects.

