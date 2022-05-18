18 SPPU depts completes research project on underdeveloped Sindhudurg
Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) for the first time involved 18 departments, from Nature Sciences to Social Sciences, to undertake a policy research project on Sindhudurg district.
Speaking at the launch of the report, Prof Nitin Karmalkar, vice-chancellor, SPPU said, “The enthusiasm and dedication of 18 departments made the project a success. We wish to expand such projects to other districts as well.”
The project was launched in June 2021.
According to Vaibhavi Pingale, project manager, SPPU Policy Research and Analysis, the varsity chose Sindhudurg as it found that the development of Konkan has been the lowest in terms of political, economic, socio-cultural, environmental aspects despite its natural advantage. While the varsity identified three districts — Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg — in the Konkan region for its study, it picked Sindhudurg as the most underdeveloped region.
Sindhudurg, an administrative district of Konkan region of Maharashtra, is spread across an area of around 5,207 sq km. Though the Centre and the Maharashtra government have included Sindhudurg under its development projects with the latter declaring it as a tourism district, SPPU’s policy research project also followed the principles of inclusivity and sustainability.
Pingale said, “The area is very rich in flora and fauna and our project will be carried out without affecting the green belt. Many departments were included to cover the various aspects of the region.”
The teams also include faculty, research scholars and students.
The report will be shared with state administrative officials and politicians, Pingale said, adding that SPPU will take steps to cover other districts of Maharashtra under such projects.
-
Local train motorman cabins to be equipped with CCTVs for safety
To make local train journeys safer in the city and to keep an eye on untoward incidents such as stone-pelting, the Central Railway and Western Railway are set to install upgraded Closed Circuit Televisions inside and outside the motorman cabin of the local trains. Initially, the system was introduced on a pilot basis on Western Railway and on a limited number of trains on the Central Railway.
-
Prof Karbhari Kale takes additional charge as SPPU vice-chancellor
As the tenure of Savitribai Phule Pune University vice-chancellor Prof Nitin Karmalkar ended, the additional charge was handed over to Prof Karbhari Vishwanath Kale, vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University, Lonere, district Raigad. “Currently, there are two major issues which I will be addressing, students' examination for the next semester and streamlining the academic studies of the university for the forthcoming academic year,” said Prof Kale.
-
Pune district reports 53 new Covid cases in 24 hours
Pune district reported 53 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 305 are active cases. Pune city reported 25 new cases which took the progressive count to 680,907 and the death toll stood at 9,713. Till now in Pune district, as per the Co-WIN dashboard as of Wednesday, the total registration was 18.32 million doses.
-
Raj Thackeray plans rally in Pune, home minister says he has to follow rules
After his campaign against loudspeakers at mosques fizzled out and his proposed visit to Ayodhya ran into controversy, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray has now planned a public rally in Pune. MNS had applied to the police for permission to hold the rally at Nadi Patra in Deccan on May 21, but withdrew the application on Wednesday. The proposed rally will be the fourth one ever since Raj Thackeray adopted a hardline Hindutva agenda.
-
Maharashtra adds 307 fresh Covid cases on May 18, Mumbai at 194
Mumbai: Maharashtra on Wednesday breached the 300 Covid-19 cases mark as it added 307 fresh infections with one death. Mumbai reported 194 new cases but only six needed hospitalisation as over 97% of cases were asymptomatic. On Wednesday, 8,736 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the city, and the test positivity rate for Mumbai has now exceeded 2%. On Wednesday, 124 Covid-19 patients recovered across Mumbai, and the overall recovery rate remained at 98%.
