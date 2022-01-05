1,800 people fined for not wearing mask in Pune on Wednesday

PUNE At least 1,800 persons were fined by the Pune police in the city, Rs500 each on Wednesday, for not wearing a face mask.

The action came after deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar made the announcement about strict Covid norms being implemented in the city to combat the rising number of Covid cases.

Apart from masks, ₹1,000 is the fine for spitting in public.

Strict checking and action was taken by the Pune police department and Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) flying squads.

“The Pune city police started fining on the roads or in public places for no masks from today. Just nine days ago, the number of Covid infection cases was under 100. Gradually, the number is increasing in the city and on Tuesday, over 1,000 persons tested positive for the virus. On Wednesday, over 1,800 cases were detected,” said joint police commissioner Ravindra Shisve.

“People were a bit relaxed in last few months as the number of cases were low. Many people neglected the norms of wearing masks, social distancing and sanitising their hands. However, now police have started action against people who will not wear masks and will not maintain social distancing in public places,” he said.

The local police stations will keep an eye on motorists without masks and will fine them. Secondly, the police will visit public places and ask people to follow social distancing. “I appeal to people to cooperate with the police”, he added.

Whereas there was rush seen at all the major markets around the city, despite the announcement of strict action and fines hundreds of people were seen flouting the norms.