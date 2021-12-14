18-year-old complains against parents, husband, in-laws for child marriage

PUNE An 18-year-old girl from Pune has lodged a complaint against her husband, parents, and in-laws for domestic violence, assault, and forcing her into child marriage when she was 16 years of age. Based on her complaint, the Pimpri-Chinchwad police have registered a case at Hinjewadi police station.

The girl was forced to marry a 34-year-old man in June 2019 in Baner, and sent to live with him and his parents in Satoli village in Karmala, Solapur, according to her complaint. While living with them, the girl was beaten up and asked to bring ₹2 lakh and a two-wheeler vehicle from her parents in form of dowry. The girl left the house and started living with her parents. However, they also started abusing her verbally and physically, she told the police.

“She had gone to the police with the help of a person outside her family. They had first gone to Nigdi police station and then to meet with the commissioner of police, Pimpri-Chinchwad. They told him where the wedding happened and it was found that it was in the jurisdiction of Hinjewadi police station. We are yet to arrest the accused in this case,” said Police sub inspector Sandeep Borkar of Hinjewadi police station who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 498(a), 323, 504, 506, and 34 of Indian Penal Code along with Section 9, 10, 11(1) of Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 was registered at Hinjewadi police station.