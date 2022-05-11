18-yr-old molested at housing society swimming pool in Pune

Pune: The Kondhwa police have lodged a case against a 47-year-old person for allegedly staring and molesting an 18-year-old girl at a housing society swimming pool. The mother of the victim lodged a complaint with the police following the incident.

According to the FIR, the accused and the girl reside at the same housing society. The girl had gone to the swimming pool with her mother when the incident took place. He allegedly ogled at her inappropriately, and later touched her face and molested her. The accused also allegedly passed lewd remarks and told her, “If you are dressed like this, you are bound to get attraction”. The accused told the victim to call her mother to the poolside.

Kondhwa police station incharge Sardar Patil said, “A case of molestation has been lodged.”