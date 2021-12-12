Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
197 new Covid-19 cases and nine deaths on Sunday

Pune city reported 96 new Covid-19 cases which takes the progressive count to 523,960 and the death toll went up to 9,227 as five more deaths were reported (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)
Published on Dec 12, 2021 11:30 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

As of Sunday, Pune district reported 197 new Covid-19 cases and nine deaths due to the infection. This takes the progressive count to 1.16 million of which 1.14 million have recovered, 20,086 is the death toll and 1,667 are active cases currently in hospital undergoing treatment or in home isolation.

Pune also saw vaccinations on the day.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 65 new Covid-19 cases which takes the progressive count to 368,533 and the death toll went up to 6,994 as two more deaths were reported on Sunday.

Pune city reported 96 new Covid-19 cases which takes the progressive count to 523,960 and the death toll went up to 9,227 as five more deaths were reported. PCMC reported 36 new Covid-19 cases and the progressive count went up to 270,277. The toll stands at 3,515 as two more deaths were reported in the district on the day.

Pune district also saw 43,065 vaccinations on the day as per the CoWin dashboard on Sunday. Of a total of 14,170,757 vaccinations, 8,453,864 are first doses and 5,716,893 are second doses. A total of 384 sites saw vaccinations of which 196 were private centres.

