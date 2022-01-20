Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
19-year-old killed in head-on collision with tempo in Vadgaonsheri

Published on Jan 20, 2022 07:13 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE A 19-year-old man died in a collision with a tempo near the Vadgaonsheri post office on Sunday night.

The deceased has been identified as Kishan Vijay Paswan, a resident of Vadgaonsheri.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by the 17-year-old pillion rider who was injured in the accident.

“They both are from Bihar and work as carpenters and live together. They had gone to buy vegetables when they slipped and rammed into an oncoming tempo. The injured person is undergoing treatment,” said police sub-inspector Vivek Sisal of Chandan nagar police station.

A case under Sections 279, 304(a), and 338 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 184 and 119/177 of the Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Chandan nagar police station.

