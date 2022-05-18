19-year-old youth booked for raping minor in Lonikand

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
pune news

Pune: The Lonikand police have booked a 19-year-old youth for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl on May 13
Published on May 18, 2022 12:26 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Pune: The Lonikand police have booked a 19-year-old youth for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl on May 13. According to the police, the victim stays in the neighbourhood of the accused and had entered the house at a time when all the family members were away. The FIR based on a complaint filed by a 21-year-old states that the accused is a relative of the girl and took advantage of the absence of family members. The police have invoked relevant sections under the POCSO Act. Police station incharge Rajendra Mokashi said the incident took place in Gholwadi area.

