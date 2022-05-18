19-year-old youth booked for raping minor in Lonikand
Pune: The Lonikand police have booked a 19-year-old youth for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl on May 13. According to the police, the victim stays in the neighbourhood of the accused and had entered the house at a time when all the family members were away. The FIR based on a complaint filed by a 21-year-old states that the accused is a relative of the girl and took advantage of the absence of family members. The police have invoked relevant sections under the POCSO Act. Police station incharge Rajendra Mokashi said the incident took place in Gholwadi area.
-
Airbags, seatbelts saved our lives: NCP MLA after e-way mishap
Nationalist Congress Party leader and Ahmednagar City MLA, Sangram Jagtap, had a narrow escape after his car hit a state transport bus on the Pune-Mumbai expressway on Tuesday, police officials said. Jagtap (36) was on his way to Mumbai in his BMW car when around 5.30 am, his vehicle met with an accident near Bhatan tunnel. The bus was also heading towards Mumbai from Pune, an official from Rasayani police station said.
-
SC extends demolition deadline of Supertech twin towers till August 28
The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended the deadline for the demolition of the 32-storeyed twin towers—Apex and Ceyane—in Noida to August 28, three months beyond the earlier deadline set by the court for May 22. The new date was requested by Edifice Engineering, the private firm contracted to demolish the towers.
-
RPF team wins Prayagraj Div volleyball competition
Team of Railway Protection Force of Prayagraj division won the RPF Inter-Divisional Volleyball Competition-2022 conducted by Prayagraj at Regional Railway Protection Force Training Centre at Subedarganj on Tuesday. Players of total five teams of Prayagraj, Agra and Jhansi Divisions besides NCR headquarters and Railway Protection Special Force participated in the competition. Chief Security Commissioner, Senior Chief Security Commissioner, Prayagraj and other officers were present during the finals. Moushumi Chaudhary were present.
-
Two sanitation workers die while cleaning manhole in Noida
Two men allegedly died of asphyxiation while cleaning a manhole without any safety gear in Phase 2 area of Noida, police said on Tuesday. According to police, the deceased have been identified as Sonu Singh (30), a resident of Bulandshahr and Shyam Babu (46), who hailed from Etah in Uttar Pradesh. Police said that the incident took place in a sewer line in front of a textile company located at C-17 hosiery complex.
-
Six cyclists hurt after being hit by truck on Noida e-way
A group of six cyclists were injured after they were allegedly hit by a truck on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway on Tuesday morning, said police. The injured have been identified as Virendra Shukla, a resident of Logix Blossom County in Sector 137, Kumar Gaurav and Naveen Kumar, residents of Exotica Fresco in Sector 137, Sangeeta, a resident of Paramount Floraville in Sector 137, and Anshuman Gupta and Shivani Gupta, residents of Sector 14.
