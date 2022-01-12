2 arrested for bludgeoning man to death in a parking lot in Bibwewadi

PUNE Pune police on Wednesday arrested two men for bludgeoning to death a 26-year-old man and leaving him in a parking lot in Bibwewadi area of Pune.

The disease man has been identified as Vishal Ovhal, 25, a resident of Padmavati Vasahat area of Pune. The arrested men have been identified as Shivdatta alias D alias Dattatray Chandrakant Sakat, 35, a resident of Upper Ota in Bibwewadi. He was remanded to police custody for four days on Wednesday by a local court.

“Both used to drink together. There’s a toddy shop in Bibwewadi where some people had beaten up Ovhal. The accused helped him reach home and they met up again in the evening to consume alcohol in the parking lot. Under the influence of alcohol, Ovhal accused Shivdatta of having planned the earlier attack as well. Shivdatta hit him with a stone on the stitches that were holding together the wound that he had already sustained earlier that day. He collapsed and the accused fled from there,” said police inspector (crime) Anita Hivarkar of Bibwewadi police station who is investigating the case.

The body of the man was found lying in a pool of blood in the parking lot of Rajiv Gandhi complex located at Mahesh society chowk in Bibwewadi on Tuesday afternoon around 1:30 PM. His paternal uncle lodged a complaint in the matter. His body was taken to the Sassoon General Hospital for post-mortem, said officials.

The police managed to get a blurry CCTV footage of the man who hit Ovhal but could not identify him. A source told the police that he was planning to flee to Solapur to evade arrest. He was arrested while trying to flee.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian penal code was registered at the Bibwewadi police station.