2 dead, two injured after car rams into BRT bus stop at Kharadi Bypass

PUNE Two persons died on the spot while two others were injured after the car, they were travelling in rammed into a Bus rapid transit (BRT) bus stop at Kharadi Bypass.

According to police, the car was speeding towards Wagholi when the accident took place around 12.30 pm on Wednesday. The car was completely damaged in the accident.

The deceased have been identified as driver Sanket Ramchandra Bhujbal (22), a resident of Chandan Nagar and Om Rahul Pavale (17), a resident of Kasba peth.

The injured persons have been identified as Gaurav Sanjay Sathe (22) of Wagholi and Praful Ankamanchi (21) of Kharadi.

Assistant police inspector Namdev Supe in the first information report (FIR) registered at the Vimantal police station stated that the driver of the speeding car had lost balance over the wheels. The other occupants were under the influence of alcohol.

Supe added that a case under rash and negligent driving has been lodged.

Civic activist Qaneez Sukhrani has been regularly raising the issue of the present BRT system which lacks detailed planning and since its introduction is being implemented at random. A BRT cell is presently essential which is not in place, she had pointed out.

Sukhrani had further stated that the basic BRT terminal in the place itself is not proper.

“The automatic doors which are expected to detect incoming buses are always open. Water gets accumulated around the terminal during the rainy season, there were no toilets and the lighting was not proper making it unsafe during nights,” she had pointed out.