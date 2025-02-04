2 held for opening fire at one person

The Bibwewadi police have arrested two suspects in the alleged open firing incident on Monday that left one person injured, said officials. The accused have been identified as Salman alias Salya Hamid Sheikh, 25, of Rajani Corner, Balajinagar in Dhankavdi and his associate Harshal Chavan. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident was reported near Samvidhan Chowk at around 1.45pm. The accused have been identified as Salman alias Salya Hamid Sheikh, 25, of Rajani Corner, Balajinagar in Dhankavdi and his associate Harshal Chavan.

According to the police, the two bike-borne accused fired a round at Pawan Subhash Gawali of Bibwewadi. Gawali, who suffered lower back injury, was rushed to the Sassoon General Hospital.

Rajkumar Shinde, deputy commissioner of police (Zone 5), said, “Prima facie it seems the crime is linked to a longstanding enmity tied to the murder of Mahadev Waghare. Gawali was the main accused in the 2021 murder case registered at the Bibwewadi Police Station.”