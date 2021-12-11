Home / Cities / Pune News / 2 held in health department paper leak case
PUNE The Pune cyber police have arrested two job aspirants from Beed district in connection with a paper leak during the Maharashtra Health Department's recruitment examination, an official said on Friday
More than a dozen people, including Mahesh Botle, a joint director rank official in the health department, have been arrested so far, the official said. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Dec 11, 2021 12:02 AM IST
ByNadeem Inamdar

PUNE The Pune cyber police have arrested two job aspirants from Beed district in connection with a paper leak during the Maharashtra Health Department’s recruitment examination, an official said on Friday.

The total number of arrested persons in the case is 14.

The arrested persons have been identified as Namdev Vikram Karande (33) of Beed and Umesh Vasant Mohite (24) of Osmanabad district. It has also been revealed that the accused had leaked the papers before the examination conducted by the health department for Grade C and D employees. Police suspect that the accused had taken lakhs of rupees from the candidates.

More than a dozen people, including Mahesh Botle, a joint director rank official in the health department, have been arrested so far, the official said.

Earlier, police had arrested 11 persons in the case including Prashant Badgire (50), the chief administrative officer at the Latur-based office of the deputy director of public health, and Prakash Misal, a serving Navy sailor currently posted at a Naval unit in Mumbai.

It has been concluded that the examination paper was given by Botle to Badgire through a pen drive. The soldier helped get the candidates through various competitive exam training institutes. They collected about 6 lakh to 7 lakh from each candidate and about half of it was given to Botle, officials said.

The investigation is being conducted under the guidance of Commissioner of Police Amitabh Gupta, DCP (Cybercrime and EOW) Bhagyashree Navatke. Senior police inspector DS Hake is investigating the case.

